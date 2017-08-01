LPS event will honor King

The public is invited to "Dream of a Brighter Tomorrow," Lawton Public Schools' Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Thursday evening.

The free event coordinated by Edison Elementary teacher Brandi Arter begins at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Central Middle School auditorium, 1201 Fort Sill Blvd., and will feature performances by the district's Children's Choir and several high school drum lines. Mayor Fred Fitch and the Rev. W.B. Smith Jr. of Bethlehem Baptist Church will be the keynote speakers.

Winners of the districtwide essay and arts contest will be announce along with the recipients of the Lifetime Achievement Award, Young Achievers Award and Community Service Award.

The event will be followed by a reception in the cafeteria.

Call 357-6900.