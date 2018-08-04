LPS closed Monday amid teacher walkout

Lawton Public Schools will remain closed today due to the ongoing teacher walkout.

Today is the fifth day that classes have been canceled and marks the beginning of the second week in which teachers continue to protest for additional funding for education. The school district no longer has built-in makeup days in the school calendar and will have to either add minutes to the day, once the walkout has concluded, or add days to the calendar year beyond the scheduled graduation day of May 25 .

A closure announcement was issued just after 5 p.m. Sunday following the results of a poll distributed to faculty and staff early Sunday afternoon. The poll questions remained the same asking teachers if they would be willing to end the walkout if the Oklahoma Education Association calls for an end and whether classes should resume Monday. Despite the potential consequences of continuing the walkout, the poll results indicated little to no change in the resolve of teachers to continue the protest.

An estimated 71.8 percent of the 1,251 responses for the first question indicated no, LPS teachers should not resume classes, even if the OEA declared the walkout over. This question continues to be asked in the event that the OEA does call for the end of the walkout between the time the poll has been issued and when the results are tabulated.