LPS clarifies its policy on clear, mesh backpacks

Traditional backpacks will still be allowed in the halls of most Lawton Public Schools buildings this year.

Tom Deighan, superintendent, announced at a school board meeting in June that the district will implement a policy for the 2019-20 school year that mandate the use of clear or mesh backpacks across all school campuses. While that mandate won't go into effect until the next school year, some schools, including MacArthur Middle School, announced the use of a clear or mesh backpack would be recommended for this year. Those recommendations are not binding, said Kelly Trinidad, executive director of secondary education. Some parents may have been confused about the language, prompting many to wonder what type of backpack their children could actually use.