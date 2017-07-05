LPS changes its dismissal policy for students

Lawton Public Schools announced that, as of Tuesday, all day care and special needs students will be dismissed each day from school at the same time as their classmates.

Currently, all students with special needs and those in day care are dismissed from five to 15 minutes earlier than other students to load on their buses, a situation that does not meet Oklahoma State Department of Education transportation regulations and the need for students to be at school for a full day, said Chris Sharkey, the district's director of special services.

So starting Tuesday, to be in compliance, the district "will make changes to the end of the day dismissal procedures," according to a district news release. "All students will be released at the regular scheduled time. ... Staff will no longer release special needs or day care students early."

Dismissal times beginning Tuesday through the end of the school year will be: high schools at 2:35 p.m., middle schools at 3:15 p.m. and elementary schools at 3:45 p.m.

Letters were already sent to parents to inform them of the changes because students riding on a special education or day care bus may arrive home or their destination 10 to 15 minutes later than before, Sharkey said.

There will be a few exceptions to the rules.

"On an individual basis, we can make accommodations for the health and safety of the the few students who are medically fragile," Sharkey said. "They will be able to leave the classroom about five minutes early to load on to their buses."