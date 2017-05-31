LPD plans academy especially for teens

The Lawton Police Department is striving to bridge the gap between law enforcement and local teens by hosting the Junior Citizens Police Academy on June 26-30 and July 17-21.

In its second year, the program remains free to teens ages 13-17 who live or work in the Lawton-Fort Sill community.

The sessions run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and lunch is provided.

Sgt. Timothy Jenkins, the police department's public information officer, said the program's goal is to promote positive interaction among police officers and teens, as well as educate teens about the duties of the police department.

"We don't want them to go with the rumors that are on TV or on social media," Jenkins said. "They're the next generation. They're going to grow up and be our lawyers, our police officers and our doctors, so we want them to be educated about (law enforcement)."

Career opportunities

Another purpose of the program is to encourage young people to consider a career in law enforcement, Jenkins said.

"At the end of the week we do a survey," he said. "That's one of the questions: Would you ever consider a career in law enforcement? They all say 'yes.'"

By watching videos, listening to lectures and completing hands-on training, teens will learn about topics that include police patrols, crime scene investigation, narcotics, lakes, crime prevention, dive team and officer safety.

"They'll also get to work a patrol block and see Ö how to handle traffic stops," Jenkins said. "They'll go through our gang class. They'll learn different gangs, activities and how to respond to gang members."

Of all the topics available, the canine unit is the one Jenkins looks forward to the most.

"All the kids love dogs, and they love seeing how dogs function," he said.

Jenkins ultimately hopes the program teaches teens that law enforcement officers are approachable and not scary.

"They'll know how to encounter us," he said. "We're trying to bridge that gap."

Multiple police officers will lead the activities during the program, Jenkins said, but the main three officers make up the community-oriented policing unit, Sgt. Crawford, Sgt. Elijah Garcia and Officer Dustin Dye.