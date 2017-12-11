LPD offers Citizens Police Academy

The Lawton Police Department will give residents of Lawton Fort Sill a behind-the-scenes look at a police officer's duties during the annual Citizens Police Academy, which begins Jan. 4, 2018.

The academy is free of charge and open to the public, and it consists of weekly classes from 6-9 p.m. Thursday for 12 weeks at the Police Training Building, which is Building 900 at Great Plains Technology Center, 4500 W. Lee.

The purpose of the academy is to improve police-community relations through education and awareness. Sgt. Timothy Jenkins, public information officer, said during the classes, the police officers and detectives will interact with community members and teach them about different policing topics.

"We want our community to know what we do and why we do it," Jenkins said. "We want them to also be a part of that."