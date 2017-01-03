LPD to honor retiring officers

Two Lawton Police Department officers with more than 30 years of service, Capt. Craig Akard and Sgt. Stephen Handy, will be honored with a reception at 3 p.m. Friday in the City Hall Banquet Room.

Akard has worked in several departments, including the Patrol Division, Investigations, and Special Operations for 13 years, where he worked narcotics, criminal intelligence and K-9.

He spent time as a Crime Stoppers investigator and a member of the original Gang Task Force. Akard is currently one of four polygraph examiners for the department.

He was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant in 1999 and served as a supervisor in patrol and investigations. After his promotion to captain in 2007, he served as midnight watch commander until being transferred to the Criminal Investigation Division in 2010.

In March 2016 Akard graduated from the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Va.

Handy grew up in Lawton and pursued a criminal justice degree from Cameron University.

Handy began working at the Lawton Police Department July 31,1984. His career was almost ended by accident when he was shot by a fellow officer when a pistol malfunctioned. He was a member of the Citizen's Officer Patrol program when it was started and, after 9-11, he volunteered to go to the Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport so it could reopen under Homeland Security guidelines.