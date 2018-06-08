Longtime friends plan trip to Texas for immigration rally
Mon, 08/06/2018 - 12:31am Grace Leonhart
Lenor Davis and Brenda Scarborough have been friends for a long time, so when Lenor asked Brenda if she would like to take a trip to McAllen, Texas recently, Brenda didn't hesitate and said 'yes.'
You see, McAllen is the site of a very large rally protesting the separation of immigrant children from their parents that is happening at the present time.
A caravan of people from New York City and from Portland, Oregon are all converging in McAllen today.