Longhorn sale not on refuge this year

In a dramatic departure from years past, the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge will not be having its 75th annual Texas longhorn sale on the refuge this year.

The sale will instead be held at Stockman Oklahoma Livestock Marketing Inc. (Apache Auction Market). The facility is 0.75 miles northwest of Apache, off of Oklahoma 19.

"It's just kind of a shift in our management priorities, and we're going to put more of an emphasis on our bison management.