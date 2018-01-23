Local women take part in march

The day after President Trump's inauguration last year, millions of women took to the streets in Washington, D.C., and around the country to march for social change.

One year later, women and men gathered on the anniversary of those marches to take to the streets again.

Following a year in which sexual harassment allegations came to light against many high profile figures, including the continuing allegations against the president himself, the 2018 march felt more urgent than ever for many in attendance.

Several Lawton women attended the local marches; these are a few of their stories.

Katie Powers

Katie Powers is a Lawton resident and former Cameron University student who attended the Oklahoma City March with her sister and several friends.

"I wanted to be a part of the continuing dialogue for women's rights in our region, state, nation and globally," Powers said.