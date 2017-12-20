Local woman reports scam calls from 'IRS'

A caller posing as an IRS representative attempted to scam a Lawton woman over the weekend.

The victim, Joyce Dement, contacted The Lawton Constitution Tuesday with information about the call, which she said she recognized immediately as a scam.

The caller, impersonating an IRS representative, contacted Dement twice Saturday and once Sunday, warning her if she didn't call back by 5 p.m, the IRS would send police to arrest her, Dement said.

The callback number for the scammer is 234-249-2299.

Dement believes she and her husband are targeted because they are elderly, and they regularly receive calls from scammers.

"We don't have any reason for the IRS to contact us," she said. "I keep close tabs on our bills. ... It's not legit."

Dement is also aware that the IRS does not contact people over the phone to retrieve information. Instead, the IRS would send a notice in the mail, she said.