Local woman charged with stealing mailed prescription painkillers

A former employee of a local delivery service is alleged to have stolen a package of prescription medication addressed from the Veterans Administration.

Lawton resident Regina E. Gossett, 37, is charged with two felonies: larceny of hydrocodone, tramadol and phenobarbital and possession of hydrocodone with intent to distribute.

According to an affidavit, a security officer for the delivery service told Lawton Police Sgt. Jessie Martinez that Gossett, who was an employee at the time of the crime, was caught on surveillance video taking the package. During an interview, she allegedly admitted to Martinez that she stole the package around 6:15 p.m. on Valentine's Day. It was later discovered that the package contained prescription medication.