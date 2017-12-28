Local veteran, 94, never shirked work or service to country

Manuel Urbina is living proof of what made "The Greatest Generation" so great.

The World War II veteran celebrated his 94th birthday at the Lawton-Fort Sill Veterans Center on Wednesday in the company of his three surviving daughters, Madeline Kervin of Elgin, Elenore Urbina of Lawton and Rita Jean Burns of Gotebo. He can also boast of having 10 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and 11 great-great-grandchildren.

Like many of his time, he didn't have it easy. The surest path to survival was the application of good old-fashioned elbow grease. He was born in Phoenix, Ariz., but his family left there for southern Arizona when he was 5 years old.

Eighth grade was his highest attainment in schooling. He then went to work in the mines in southern Arizona, around the towns of Bisbee, Douglas and Tombstone.

"They had everything. Gold, silver and lead. You name it," he said.

The pay was good for the time. He was still hard at it when World War II broke out. His draft notice arrived in the mail when he was working at a lead mine near Tombstone. Because of the need for bullets, his boss said, "I could keep you out for six months, and then, when the six months are up, I'll keep you out for another six months."

"I said no, I'd better go and get it over with," Urbina recalled.

He went through Army boot camp at McCarthy, Calif. From there he went to Camp Bowie, Texas, and North Camp Hood, as the northern portion of Fort Hood was called in those days. Kentucky was his next stop. He was at Fort Campbell for a while before his unit shipped to Camp Kilmer. He was assigned to the 104th Infantry Division, otherwise known as the "Timberwolf Division."

Sometime after D-Day, his unit landed in England, where they stayed overnight, and then in the early morning they were taken to France. He doesn't remember the name of the place where they were dropped off, only that he fought in the Battle of the Bulge. The three stars on his ball cap indicate that he was in three major battles.

Trench warfare was still the order of the day, with sandbags lining the forward side to intercept as many bullets as possible. "I was in a foxhole with my buddy, and we were staying at a barn and we had this foxhole a little ways from the barn there Ö We were in the hole, and he kept standing up," he said.

Urbina tried to warn him how dangerous that was, because the enemy was firing at them. His buddy just said he got tired of squatting and continued to stand up every so often.

"One of those times a shell got him and knocked his head off," he recalled sadly.

Sometimes he would go "over the top," when it came time to advance on enemy lines and force them to retreat. Eventually, the Timberwolves made it close to Berlin.

"I was sure anxious to get there, to say I was in Berlin, but the war ended before I got there," he said.