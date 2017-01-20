Local soldier to post colors

A 2000 graduate of Fletcher High School will be in Washington, D.C. posting the colors of the United States at the inauguration of Donald J. Trump today.

Staff Sergeant Christopher Michael Spears, 35, has served his country for 16 years. He was born and raised in Lawton and his parents, Michael Louis Blackburn and Angelina Blackburn, still live here.

"We are so proud of our son," Angelina said. "He started out as a tanker in the Army and he is now stationed at Fort Hood, Texas."

Spears participates in Operation NCOIC, which is the acronym for Non-Commissioned Officer in Charge.