Local runner to compete in Boston Marathon

A Lawton man chosen to run the 2018 Boston Marathon was nominated by the employee of a local financial firm. The marathon is scheduled for April 16.

Casey Hull was nominated by Linda Dempsey of Rockgate Financial Partners, for which Hull is a client. Hull and other runners chosen are being asked to raise a minimum of $5,000.

"He is pretty terrific. He is a bona fide runner who has run many marathons," Dempsey said. "Hull is very proactive about living a healthy life. I though he was ideal for this event."

Dempsey said the Boston Marathon is a difficult process to qualify for as selection goes mainly to professional runners.

"He has been a client of mine for 15 years," she said. "He approaches everything in life the same way. He is committed and dedicated to his work and all aspects of his life."

Hull, CEO of Bennett Office Equipment and a member of Run Lawton, will raise $5,000 or more for the Family YMCA as its recipient due to its support of a healthy and active lifestyle, and the fact that all funds raised will stay locally. He has set a fundraising goal of $10,000.

"It's a great privilege because it's a race all runners strive to run," he said. "Being chosen without having to qualify is a great opportunity."

Hull also has run the Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon, Rock and Roll Dallas and Las Vegas, Dan Man Challenge in Madill and Lawton's Spirit of Survival, for which has served as trainer for several years.