Local residents, FDs ask county to reverse Pecan Creek decision

County residents and the heads of some rural fire departments said Monday they want Comanche County Commissioners to reverse a decision that prevents the Pecan Creek Volunteer Fire Department from operating.

Last week, commissioners voted to withdraw their resolution authorizing a response area for the volunteer fire department that serves a 15-square-mile area of western Comanche County just west of the Lawton city limits. Commissioners said they would consider reinstating that recognition once the volunteer department meets minimum standards, to include those for use of 800 megahertz radios.