Local man convicted of gun charge

A jury declared a 43-year-old man innocent of two drug charges and guilty of another charge on Wednesday.

Mark Ford was accused of possessing phencyclidine (PCP) and drug paraphernalia, and the jury acquitted him of both charges. The jury found him guilty on the third count, possessing a firearm after a prior felony conviction

Comanche County District Judge Scott Meaders sentenced Ford to 10 years with the Department of Corrections, as recommended by the jury. Ford must also pay a $1,000 fine. The sentence will run consecutively to another felony sentence 21 years with the DOC following a drug possession conviction in May 2017.