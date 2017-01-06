Local homicide suspect arrested in OKC

A 20-year-old man wanted in connection with a recent homicide at a Lawton apartment complex was captured in Oklahoma City on Tuesday.

Sgt. Tim Jenkins, public information officer for the Lawton Police Department, confirmed that Eunik Nolan was taken into custody.

Nolan is the suspect in the May 19 shooting death of Malcom Shrubbs at the Avendale Pointe Apartments, 2704 NW 52nd, that occurred around 4:15 a.m.

Prosecutors allege Nolan committed first-degree murder of Malcolm Shrubbs with deliberate intent or that he is guilty of felony murder because the death occurred during commission of a crime robbery with a firearm. Either of the murder counts is punishable by death or by life in prison or life without possibility of parole.

Nolan also is charged with assault and battery with a deadly weapon in the shooting of another man at the apartment. Nolan could face up to life in prison on the second charge.

Jenkins confirmed that Nolan was apprehended thanks to information based on a Crime Stoppers tip.