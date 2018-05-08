Local families receive donated school supplies

The line began forming about an hour before the doors even opened on Saturday. By 15 minutes before start time, dozens of families were standing outside the Great Plains Coliseum for the annual Back 2 School Bash.

And those were just the people who had already registered.

For the 10th year in a row, the Lawton Parks and Recreation Department hosted the annual Back 2 School Bash, allowing families to pick out backpacks, notebooks, folders, pencils, clothes and other supplies for the upcoming school year. During a three-day pre-registration period, more than 300 people signed up to participate, while families were also allowed to register on Saturday, though the pre-registered guests were allowed in a full hour earlier.