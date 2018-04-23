Local engineering students take on world

Members of the Great Plains Technology Center pre-engineering program are ready to take on the world this week.

The technology center will field two teams in the 2018 VEX Robotics World Championship in Louisville, Ky. The metal-on-metal competition will run from Wednesday through Saturday. This is the first time GPTC has sent multiple teams to the world championship. Trecia Karinshak, instructor, said this is also a year of many more "firsts" as the students have dominated the competition throughout the robotics season.

"This is a huge deal for us because there's at least 5,000 high school teams and only 580 are asked to attend world," she said. "We've won the top two awards for every tournament we've done to this year. It's been phenomenal."

To illustrate just how phenomenal of a year the young men and women of the VEX Robotics program have enjoyed, Karinshak accumulated a list of accomplishments and statistics. The teams have won both the "Excellence" and "Design" awards awards given for the quality and design of competing robots at each tournament.

Of the 580 teams invited to the world championship, only 107 have been asked to submit their engineering notebooks for the "Design" award. Both GPTC teams are among that group. Only four schools worldwide fielded multiple teams that have been asked to submit their notebooks. The Great Plains Technology Center is among that group.

Only 62 teams have qualified to be interviewed for the "Excellence Award." Both of the GPTC teams are among that group.

Perhaps the most remarkable accomplishment, Karinshak said, is that GPTC is only one of two schools in the entire world that have more than one team invited to submit their notebooks for the "Design Award" and have qualified to interview for the "Excellence Award".