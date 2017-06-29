Local educators, radio sports reporters, recognized by state Society of Journalists

Two local educators were recently awarded first place for Radio Sports reporting by the Oklahoma Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists.

Steve Adams and Matt Lewis picked up the top prize at the SPJ's annual awards banquet for their play-by-play reporting of Eisenhower High School football games. Adams, an assistant professor of communication at Cameron University, has been announcing football on local radio for 25 years. Lewis, a SCORE (School of Career Opportunities and Real Education) STEM instructor at Great Plains Technology Center, has been providing color commentary for nine years.