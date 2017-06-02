Local delegation sees promise in governor's proposals

Lawton area legislators said Gov. Mary Fallin offered some ideas that are worth exploring when she opened the 2017 legislative session Monday with her State of the State address.

Sen. Randy Bass, a Lawtonian who is the lone Democrat in the Lawton area delegation and one of three senators who escorted Fallin into the House Chambers Monday, said her speech was different than in past years.

"It wasn't the usual Groundhog Day speech about the same thing. She's mixing it up quite a bit," he said, adding that he did have questions about some of the details.

Among Fallin's proposals was eliminating the sales tax on groceries, "which is great; nobody wants to pay taxes on groceries." But, Bass said when government cuts its tax base, there must be a way to replace that revenue in the general fund. And, while Fallin proposed increasing the tax on gasoline and diesel, he wonders if there will be a trigger to drop that new tax when fuel reaches a certain price.

"You can't just let it go as high as you want. You're going to have to trigger it out somewhere," he said.