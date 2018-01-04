Local city resident attended the recent March for Our Lives

For adults, March for Our Lives was an opportunity to watch the nation's young people as they took on the challenge of turning the nation around on the issue of gun violence.

That's the observation of Jacobi Crowley, who works with at-risk youth in Lawton Public Schools. He was among those adults who participated in the march, a student-led demonstration of support for tighter gun control measures that drew more than 1 million people to Washington, D.C., March 24.

With satellite marches in many communities across the nation, March for Our Lives was viewed by some as a milestone event not only for those who advocate reform of the nation's gun-related laws, but as an opportunity for the nation's youth to get behind something they want to change.

"It was a one-in-a-lifetime opportunity," said Crowley, who was invited to attend the march by Generation Progress, a national organization of young people that works to promote solutions to political and social challenges.

Crowley, who is still young enough to remember being in high school, said he got a call on the Wednesday before the march from Generation Progress asking him to be involved in a radio show and do interviews about gun violence and criminal justice reform in the days leading up to the march. Crowley said he jumped at the chance, although it meant putting things in his life on pause.