Local citizens board helping to give city direction on sidewalks

A citizens board is making recommendations for locations that members say should have sidewalks.

The Lawton Access Board works in an advisory capacity to the city staff and City Council as part of the City of Lawton's response to an agreement that settled a federal lawsuit filed by two residents who want to make the city more accessible to those with disabilities. Among other tasks, the group sets priorities for the sidewalk projects that they and others in the community say are necessary.

Mike Jones, the city GIS supervisor who chairs the Access Board, said two of the board's highest priorities are either getting ready to start (a new sidewalk near the Department of Human Services on West Lee Boulevard) or are in the final design stage (a sidewalk along North Sheridan Road). A contractor recently completed Phase I of a third priority: a sidewalk along the south side of East Lee Boulevard, from Flower Mound Road to Lucky Lane (the entrance road with a traffic signal light at Apache Casino).

The idea, board members say, is to provide easier passage to residents who have mobility issues but who still want and need to visit services or stores in the community.

That was part of the rationale for the East Gore Boulevard sidewalk, which the Access Board agreed to set on its priority list after east Lawton Councilman Jay Burk and others said a sidewalk would allow residents and family members at the Flower Mound Road Veterans Center and east Lawton residents to visit businesses and restaurants on East Gore Boulevard. The Access Board designated some funds for the project, which Burk and others hope to reimburse via a fund-raising paver brick campaign, so funding is available for other sidewalks.

Jones said the first leg of that project is completed and work should begin within several weeks on Phase II, a 60-day project that will build a sidewalk on the north side of East Gore Boulevard between Lucky Lane and the retail complex near Northeast 20th Street.

Another sidewalk priority is in the final design stages, as the city finishes securing right of way as it prepares to build a sidewalk on the north side of West Lee Boulevard from Southwest 26th Street to to Southwest 27th Street (where it will join with an existing sidewalk built when Southwest 27th Street was rebuilt). The project will benefit those who use the Department of Human Services, and Jones said the sidewalk will provide access from the LATS pad located in front of the DHS building. LATS drivers have said that LATS pad now is a concrete island, isolated because there is no way for a passenger in a wheelchair to get from the pad to the parking lot.

Jones said the sidewalk is designed to provide access for that concrete pad.

Another priority also is in the final design stages: North Sheridan Road from West Gore Boulevard to Northwest Euclid. Sidewalks along Sheridan Road are a priority and the first stage is probably its busiest because it includes the Sheridan Road Wal-Mart.