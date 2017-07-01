Livestock show goes on in snow

Snow or no snow, the stock show must go on.

Local businessman Robert Spencer spent Friday afternoon spreading wood shavings in the show rings to get ready for the sheep and breeding doe goat shows that would take place that night.

He said people called him from Coalgate and Stillwater Friday morning to ask if the fifth annual Great Plains Winter National was still going to go. When he said yes, they told him they were going to load up and head this way.

Spencer said the snow that fell Friday morning would affect attendance.

"How much? Won't know till it's over," he said.

The majority of the money raised to put on the show had already been spent, Spencer noted. It didn't make sense to cancel the event because so many activities are going on right now that it would be impossible to reschedule. Other stock shows will be going on every weekend from now through the end of March. In addition, the Comanche County Fairgrounds buildings will likely be reserved for other events.

"So you just go ahead and have the show and hope you get a decent crowd and make the best of it," the show's organizer said, adding that he still expects lots of exhibitors from Comanche and surrounding counties to attend.

A surprising number of breeding doe meat goats were on hand, considering that this is the first time the Great Plains Winter National has offered a goat show.

Sadie Hightower, 15, is an eighth-grader at Elgin Middle School showing for the first time as an Elgin FFA member. She chose a goat for her project animal this year "because my cousin was doing it, and so I thought I should, too." Her cousin is 13-year-old Elgin seventh-grader Sierra Spencer, and Sadie said she doesn't know for sure why Sierra wanted to show a goat, but they like doing things together.

Both girls keep their goats at home. Sadie said she got her Boer goat in October and the doe is about the same size now that she was then. The goat is about a year old and is fed a diet of grain, although she likes to eat all sorts of other things, including Sadie's shoes.

Sadie arrived at the fairgrounds at 10 a.m. Friday with her father and stepmother, Greg and Amanda Hightower, so they could bathe, blow-dry and groom the goat well before show time. Greg Hightower said 22 Elgin students are showing goats this year, and if the Great Plains Winter National wasn't having a goat show this year, they would have to wait another month for the Southwest District Show in Chickasha to compete in their first show of the season. He said goats are really taking off and the show organizers agreed to include a goat show this year so exhibitors would have a place to show their animals while helping the Great Plains Winter National grow.