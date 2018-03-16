Little Ponies food sale, bingo Sunday

The Comanche Little Ponies will have a food sale and bingo beginning at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Comanche Nation Education Center, 1608 SW 9th. The event is free and open to the public. Indian tacos, $6. Bingo: 20 bingo games for $10; two blackout games for two $50 Wal-Mart gift cards. There will also be 50/50 and cake walk drawings. Bring your own daubers. There will be a Comanche Little Ponies Princess selection meeting immediately following the bingo/food sale. All members encouraged to attend.