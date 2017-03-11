Little Ponies food sale, bingo Sunday

The Comanche Little Ponies will have a food sale and bingo at 2 p.m. at the Comanche Nation Education Center (formerly Comanche Nation College), 1608 SW 9th.

The event is free and open to the public. Indian tacos will be $6. Big raffle tickets are available for a Nov. 8 drawing.

Twenty regular bingo names are $10, and there will be two blackout games for two $50 g ft cards. Players should take their own daubers.

Call Lowell Nibbs, 583-5279.