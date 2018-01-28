Lila Holley to speak at banquet

Lila Holley will be keynote speaker at the Black Heritage Banquet at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 17 at the McCasland Ballroom at Cameron University.

Holley is a combat veteran and retired U.S. Army chief warrant officer 4 who served multiple deployments to Iraq, the Philippines and Bosnia. She is the multiple award-winning, Amazon best-selling author behind the Camouflaged Sisters book series. In her books, Lila partners with other courageous female service members and women veterans to share their stories of success in the military despite facing challenges along their journey.

Tickets are $35 each and may be purchased by calling Lydia Young at 284-3797 or 353-4262. Donations also will be accepted. The banquet is sponsored by the Zeta Phi Sorority Inc. and the National Pan Hellenic Council of Lawton-Fort Sill.

Holley's mission is to empower military women and female veterans to take back the narrative and ownership of their stories. She believes there is no one better to tell these stories than the women who lived them.