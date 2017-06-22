Life is an adventure

At age 15 when most teenagers today obtain driving permits Betty Reynolds became a new bride, before getting behind the wheel of her own wagon at age 16 and becoming one of the first women to trek along the Goodnight-Loving Trail from Texas to California.

Rather than merely defining Reynolds as a "cowgirl," "rancher's wife" or "cattle queen," scholar Sally Ann Drucker, who will portray Reynolds during this evening's Oklahoma Chautauqua presentation, believes Reynolds' personality encompassed far more admirable traits.

Drucker, who is a professor of English and women's studies at Nassau Community College in New York, said, "I present her as a woman who lives in a certain time and a certain place but defines herself."

Reynolds perhaps indulged in her "sense of adventure" because rather than waving goodbye to her cattle-ranching husband, George Reynolds, Betty Reynolds rode alongside him on the drive west, Drucker said.

"For a woman of the time, it would have been hard to follow that sense of adventure on your own," Drucker said, "so when her husband wanted her to come on the drive with him, I'm pretty sure she jumped at the chance."

Her adventurous spirit led her to be not only one of the first women to ride along a cattle trail but also the "first to drive a team of horses as far a distance as California," Drucker said.

Prior to marrying, Betty Matthews and George Reynolds were among the oldest siblings of their respective households, deeming them role models to each of their siblings.

"The older siblings took younger ones under their wing," Drucker said. "With the Matthews and Reynolds family ... five out of the seven in each family married each other, so I crack a joke that she's her own sister-in-law in four different ways. There weren't that many eligible, marriagable people on the frontier."

Drucker believes the marriage of Betty and George Reynolds, which lasted 58 years, was an equal partnership, rather than one in which George domineered over Betty, because the couple not only traveled together, but George also left Betty his inheritance.

"He was in business with his brother, and in theory, he could have left things to other male family members with the provision that she would be taken care of, and he didn't do that. He left it all to her," Drucker said. "I think that she was basically a full partner in the ranch business and that it was a good marriage."

Perhaps Betty Reynolds' only regret was not having children of her own, Drucker said, but Reynolds did "adopt a child from cousins who had become orphaned at age 10 and raised her as her daughter."

It is the stories of ordinary women like Reynolds that Drucker believes modern women can find inspirational. Women in the Lawton Fort Sill community may be able to relate to Reynolds because she was an ordinary woman who led an extraordinary life, Drucker said, and Reynolds' story is as important to share as historical accounts of famous writers or politicians.

"I have women responding very strongly to ordinary women ... because frankly, that's left out of the history books," Drucker said. "History isn't always told about the lives of ordinary people, and it's not always told about women's lives."

There are not any first-hand writings from Reynolds herself, Drucker said, but a written account by Reynolds' double sister-in-law Sally Matthews, who was George's sister who married Betty's brother, remains a valid source.

"(Matthews appeared) to have been a reader and to have been able to express what the family history was. She was also one of the youngest of the clan, and as one of the youngest," Drucker said, "she may have had more schooling available to her than the older ones did."

Children raised in west Texas pioneer communities did not typically have an extended education, according to Drucker. Children attended school if there was a teacher, and if not, mothers tried to teach their children.

In preparation for tonight's presentation, as well as for her Chautauqua workshops this week, Drucker read eight books from which she learned new facts.

"I was surprised by some of the things that I found out about life on the cattle trails and life for women in the West," Drucker said. "For instance, more cowboys died from disease, bad water or bad food than from Indian attacks, even though those were feared."

Drucker also discoverd that more pioneer women died from fire than from childbird.

"They were dealing with fire constantly for meals and for boiling water for laundry," Drucker said. "They wore voluminous clothes that would catch fire, and the wind was blowing."

After reading about the lifestyles of various women, Drucker came to the conclusion that there were far more "types" of women than western movies present; such movies typically categorize women as "the rancher's wife," "the painted lady," "the rancher's daughter" or "the school teacher who became the rancher's wife."