Library's annual book sale starts Thursday

It's that time of year again thousands and thousands of books for sale.

The Friends of the Lawton Public Library will host its annual book sale, running Thursday through April 15 at 4009 Cache Road in the old Big 5 Sports Store near Olive Garden.

The sale will run Thursday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. It continues Friday from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m.; Saturday from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m.; and April 15 from noon to 4 p.m.

"People wait all year for this sale," said Kristin Herr, Lawton Public Library director. "We have been getting quite a few phone calls as people know it's coming up soon.

"There is quite a selection of adult and kid's items, too. Prices are 50 cents for paperbacks and $1 for hardbacks, unless otherwise marked. We also have CDs, DVDs, audio tapes and puzzles which are also available for purchase."