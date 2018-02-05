Library taking part in statewide literacy program

Lawton Public Library is part of a new statewide literacy program being rolled out this month by the Oklahoma City Zoo and the Metropolitan Library System.

Read for Adventure, which runs through March 31, 2019, is free to participate in and open to any Oklahoman with a valid library card. Each time a family checks out the book "Our Day at the Zoo", members will receive a ticket voucher to the Oklahoma City Zoo for up to four guests, while supplies last.

Organizers say the program is designed to promote literacy within families, increase their contact with the outdoors and provide an outlet for invaluable, nature-inspired discoveries. Officials at the Oklahoma City Zoo said educating Oklahomans about wildlife and wild places has always been central to their mission, and the partnership will inspire children to read about wildlife and connect with those same animals and plants at their facility.