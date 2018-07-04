LHS student earns first in essay contest

Bianca Karnes of Lawton High School placed first in the recent statewide Law Day art and writing contests sponsored by the Oklahoma Bar Association.

"This year's theme provided an opportunity to examine the balance of power between our three branches of government," Kimberly Hays, OBA president, said recently. "Maintaining the framework conceived by our founding fathers is essential to ensuring our freedoms, and this year students demonstrated their understanding through their entries."

Karnes won the 10th-grade writing contest with her essay exploring the balance of power between the three branches of government. She received her award from Oklahoma Supreme Court Chief Justice Douglas Combs during a ceremony at the Oklahoma Judicial Center.

More than 900 students in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade entered this year's Law Day Contest, themed "Separation of Powers: Framework for Freedom."