Lessons from Christmas past

Third-graders from Edison Elementary School may be a little more appreciative of the Christmas they'll enjoy this year after visiting Duncan's Chisholm Trail Heritage Center and learning about what Christmas was like in Oklahoma just a few generations ago.

While sitting in a room at the center given the look and feel of a sod house, the youngsters learned a little about some hard realities of life in the late 1800s and early 1900s.

When historian and educator Cindy Parks explained to them how settlers in the old days had to build homes out of sod blocks carved from the earth, and how they had to deal with critters like centipedes and snakes sometimes crawling through their walls, many of the youngsters were left wide-eyed.

When she told them that people in those days sometimes would go days or even weeks without baths, some could hardly believe her.

Then, when Parks explained to the kids that Oklahomans in those days had to burn whatever they could in stoves to keep their little sod houses warm, including "cow patties" left behind by animals and that it was often a child's chore to go about collecting combustible meadow muffins it elicited quite possibly the biggest "eeeeeoooooooh!" ever heard in the history of the heritage center.