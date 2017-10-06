Legislators: Session was toughest in memory

Four members of the Lawton area legislative delegation sounded a common theme Friday: The past session was one of the toughest in memory and few people liked the decisions that had to be made to balance the state budget.

Sen. Chris Kidd, Rep. Scooter Park, Rep. John Michael Montgomery and Rep. Rande Worthen were the guests of honor a legislative lunch traditionally held by the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce as a wrap-up of the legislative year. This year's session ended the Friday before Memorial Day and featured another record-setting revenue shortfall that forced legislators to get creative with solutions to avoid the deep cuts that most feared would be necessary. It also featured a deeply divided House and Senate, most of the legislators at Friday's session said.

Kidd, one of Southwest Oklahoma's freshmen legislators, said the session ended with the Legislature filling a $1 billion budget hole that most feared could not be filled, actually holding some important services including common education and the Departments of Corrections and Human Services harmless while limiting cuts in other agencies to 5 percent. While gains for education were not perfect, actions that allocated $21 million more than had been allocated the previous year were "an incredible accomplishment" and gains were made despite political roadblocks, Kidd said.

Park called the session one of the "most frustrating, aggravating, stressful" he has been in, and he criticized what he called the political tactics that blocked action, adding that efforts that pitted rural and urban against each other was more than he had ever seen.

Worthen said while he didn't like what happened, legislators did the best they could with what they had. He echoed criticism about what he called political maneuvering, saying those maneuvers played into many of the decisions made in the session.

"A lot of us would have liked better choices," Worthen said, adding that he was pleased common education and other crucial services could be held harmless while other agencies were limited in their cuts.

He also said the criticisms about the oil and gas industry need to be examined more closely and said that while the benefits given to those industries need to be examined, residents also must understand the industries account for only 2 percent of the revenue in the state budget (income tax accounts for 17 percent, he said).

Montgomery said the session and its budget battles illustrate why Southwest Oklahoma needs to have strong leadership. He said legislators were able to accomplish some goals: he noted legislation on public/private partnerships that will allow municipalities to get more done for less public money and highlighted a bill that he said would put state agencies on a four-year rotating basis for audits, ensuring accountability in public spending.

Most of the questions posed at Friday's session centered on the budget and the revenue decisions that legislators made.

Drawing much of the interest was a cigarette tax that will add $1.50 to the cost of a pack of cigarettes, a bill passed in the final week of the session. Some critics, who have filed suit to overturn the tax increase, say passage of the bill violates the constitutional prohibition against passing taxes in the final five days of a session. Mayor Fred Fitch, alluding to that argument, asked what would happen to implementation of that tax should the court find it illegal and what the repercussions would be for a budget calculated on that revenue.

Montgomery said there was "a lot of legal maneuvering" on the proposal, which he and Fitch referred to as a tax but which Lawton Ward 8 Councilman Doug Wells said is actually a fee, which supporters say means that it is not subject to the same rules as approving a tax.

Montgomery said state revenues are calculated with a 5 percent cushion, meaning revenues can be off by 5 percent before other state guidelines apply. In this case, the loss of the cigarette tax/fee could take the state close to that 5 percent cushion, meaning across-the-board cuts for agency budgets if revenues fall too much. Montgomery said whether the state even implements the tax depends on when the Supreme Court rules on the challenge. The tax isn't set to go into effect until Nov. 1, and Montgomery predicted the court would make its ruling before then.

Kidd said the Senate had an opportunity to vote on the tax earlier in the session (and would have avoided the end-of-session prohibition), but legislators were stonewalled in their efforts by political maneuvering.