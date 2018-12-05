Leaks from retailer fuel E3 announcement excitement

The Electronic Entertainment Expo hype train started early this year, courtesy of potential leaks on Wal-Mart Canada's website.

Some eagle-eyed watchers noticed a whole slew of unannounced titles were posted and made available to preorder earlier this week on the canuck storefront. Among the more interesting inclusions were a reboot of Ubisoft's "Splinter Cell" series, "Borderlands 3," "Rage 2" and "Just Cause 4." Pre-orders also went live for a number of already-announced titles, including "The Last of Us 2," "Metroid Prime 4" and "Tom Clancy's The Division 2" all three of which were expected to be spotlighted at E3 next month.

Obviously, as soon as these titles were first spotted, gaming fans went ballistic with anticipation and speculation. Could Wal-Mart have jumped the gun a bit early? Are these titles legitimate? Have all the E3 surprise announcements been spoiled by the Canadians? Blame Canada.

Wal-Mart quickly took down all of the listings and released a statement claiming it was "technical glitch."

"The items posted were speculative in nature and only game publishers can confirm the announcement of a release," said Anika Malik, director of corporate affairs for Wal-Mart Canada. "We apologize for any confusion this has caused. Like the gaming community, Wal-Mart looks forward with anticipation to those announcements."

Often, retailers will privately upload SKU information and titles to their websites ahead of the announcements. This gives them a chance to go live with pre-orders as soon as the announcement has officially been made. This has led to many games getting revealed long before they're officially unveiled. There's a chance that's what happened here. But there is credence to the claim that these titles were "speculative in nature," as certain titles, such as "Forza Horizon 5" were obviously mislabeled if a new title is possibly coming. Microsoft has yet to announce or release "Forza Horizon 4," making it impossible to release a fifth game.

That hasn't dampened the fire of anticipation, though. Many of those "speculated" titles have been rumored and hinted at for some time. Gearbox head Randy Pitchford has all but announced "Borderlands 3" and rumors have persisted that the loot-shooter will finally make its long-awaited debut at Microsoft's pre-E3 press conference.

Nothing has been heard of the "Rage" franchise since id's failure of a release in 2011. After more than six years of development, the game turned out to be a relative disappointment, prompting lead developer and gaming legend John Carmack to apologize to fans at QuakeCon the following year. But the game's official Twitter account came alive following the leak to point out a misspelling in the rumored sequel's listing.