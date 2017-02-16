Leaders share local efforts with Anti-Drug Coalition of America

Three Comanche County leaders presented a breakout session during the recent Community Anti-Drug Coalitions of America 27th Annual National Leadership Forum in National Harbor, Md.

The annual forum attracted an estimated 3,000 attendees. "Engineering Healthy Communities" was this year's theme, showcasing more than 75 innovative sessions, numerous networking opportunities and an exhibit hall.

The training event brought together a wide range of professionals from across the country. Attendees received training from experts in the field on tools, trends and strategies for substance abuse prevention work and opportunity.

Three individuals from the Lawton Fort Sill Community Coalition (LFSCC) presented a breakout session at the forum: Brooke Mahoney, Wichita Mountains Prevention Network's regional prevention coordinator-director; Kim Booker, Wichita Mountains Prevention Network prevention specialist; and Todd Anthony, senior agent with the oklahoma alcoholic beverage laws enforcement and chair of the local coalition.

Their breakout session "Sequins & Sirens" described a collaborative initiative to reduce prom season underage drinking in Comanche County. They discussed planning, implementation and evaluation efforts for the project and how it can be adapted to other communities.