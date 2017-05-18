Lawtonians set to graduate West Point

Lawtonians Lee Kantowski and Hector R. Lopez will graduate from West Point Academy on May 27.

Kantowski is the son of Joe and Roberta Kantowski and grandson of the late Volney and Dr. Elsie Hamm. Lopez is the son of Angel and Luzgarda Lopez.

Both young men will begin their Field Artillery officer's training at Fort Sill in August. In January 2018, Kantowski will be stationed at Fort Stewart, Ga.; and Lopez will be stationed at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii.