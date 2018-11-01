Lawtonian wanted for truck theft

An arrest warrant has been issued for a 38-year-old Lawton man accused of stealing a pickup in Duncan in November.

The Stephens County District Court issued a warrant for Jason Andrew Armburster for the felony charge of second-degree robbery after former conviction of two or more felonies. He has three convictions for uttering forged instruments.

Armburster faces 20 years to life in prison if convicted.

Duncan police have been searching for him since Nov. 17, when they were called to a convenience store at 202 W. Main on a report of a stolen vehicle. The pickup's owner said he'd picked Armburster up on the side of the road because it was cold out and he'd felt bad, although he said he didn't know the man, according to the court affidavit. While driving, he said Armburster began to act irate for no reason and he believed the man was "strung out." Armburster reached into his coat pocket, acting as if he was armed, and yelled for the driver to pull over.