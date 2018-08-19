Lawtonian makes Dean's List
Sun, 08/19/2018 - 3:33am Staff
Robert Rose from Lawton has been named to the Dean's Honor Roll for the Summer 2018 semester at Lawrence Technological University.
Rose is majoring in Mechanical Engineering.
