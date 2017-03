Lawtonian Drew T. Lail was recently named to the Fall 2016 Dean's List by Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia.

Lail is the son of Dr. Carl and Cherie Lail of Lawton.

An undergraduate students taking 12 or more hours of degree credit, who attains a grade point average of 3.40 or higher with no grade below C (2.00) is placed on the Old Dominion University's Dean's List.