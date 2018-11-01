Lawtonian charged with being accessory to murder

A Lawton man was charged Wednesday with accessory after the fact in connection with the murder of another man in December.

Kenneth B. Porter, 61, is accused of failing to report the homicide of 46-year-old Anthony Johnson on Dec. 4 outside a vacant home in the 1500 block of Southwest Douglas Avenue.

According to an affidavit filed in Comanche County District Court, Porter knew about the murder, but he chose not to notify police, and he has been reluctant in providing information about the murder suspect.