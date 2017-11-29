Lawtonian accused of raping child

A 36-year-old Lawton man is accused of sexually abusing an 8-year-old girl from the time she was in kindergarten.

Clifton L. Taylor is charged with lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16 and remains in jail in lieu of $250,000 bond, court records indicate.

According to an affidavit filed Tuesday in Comanche County District Court, Taylor allegedly raped the girl "on multiple occasions" as well as touched her inappropriately between March and July 2017.

During an interview with police, Taylor said that he remembered one instance in which he forced the girl onto the floor and sexually abused her, the affidavit states. He told police it was possible these acts happend on other occasions as well, but he could only remember that one time.

Taylor said he "drinks alcohol to the point that he has blackout moments where he will not remember things that happen," according to the affidavit.

If convicted, Taylor faces up to no less than 25 years in prison, court records state. He returns to court for a preliminary hearing conference at 3 p.m. Jan. 22, 2018.

Geronimo women face child neglect charges

Two Geronimo women are facing child neglect charges after authorities discovered children in their care were sleeping on floors, not being fed and living in a house without water or electricity.

Destini H. Orebaugh, 22, and Amanda L. Harcrow, 28, are charged with child neglect, a felony punishable by up to life in prison, according to an affidavit filed Tuesday in Comanche County District Court.

A Department of Human Services child welfare worker told Geronimo police that Orebaugh and Harcrow said the house, which had broken glass on the floor and random screws sticking up from the floor, was not safe for the children.

Old flooring had been removed, and one child was running through the house when he tripped and fell on a screw, Orebaugh told the child welfare worker.