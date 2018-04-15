Lawton police investigating possible homicide

Lawton police are investigating a possible homicide and searching for a suspect in a Sunday morning shooting death.

Police were called to the VFW, 103 NE 20th, around 1:45 a.m. on the report of a shooting. Officers were advised that the unidentified victim was transported to a local hospital by personal vehicle, according to Sgt. Tim Jenkins, LPD information officer. The victim was dead deceased after arriving to the hospital a short time later.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigation Division were called to investigate and process the scene, Jenkins said. The victim has not been identified until next of kin are notified.

More information will be released when available, Jenkins said.

If you have information about this shooting death, Jenkins asked that you call Crime Stoppers, 355-INFO (4636).