Lawton police investigate shooting that left victim with 3 bullet wounds

Fri, 08/17/2018 - 3:34am Scott Rains

Lawton police detectives are getting to the bottom of an early Thursday morning shooting that sent its victim to the hospital with a trio of bullet wounds.

Officers were called shortly before 1 a.m. to the 1200 block of Cache Road on a report of the shooting. The victim was found and taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries from three bullet wounds, LPD Sgt. Tim Jenkins, information officer, said. 

