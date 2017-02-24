Lawton police investigate incidents of robbery, assault

Lawton police responded to two robberies in which victims were struck with blunt objects.

Police Officer George Bruce was dispatched to a local hospital at 11:20 p.m. Tuesday on a report of an assault victim. The victim said he had been struck several times on the head and right forearm with a blunt object at his apartment, 2527 NW 38th, at 10:20 p.m., according to the police report.

Bruce and Lt. Mike McCallick later went to the apartment and found the bedroom window broken and opened. They also found the victim's cell phone in a nearby grassy field.

The victim had a swollen forehead and right forearm, along with several cuts to his head.

Another victim hit with object

Officer Cody Gatliff was called to apartment at 4645 W. Gore at 2:27 a.m. Wednesday. A man told Gatliff that when he arrived at his apartment he leaned over to unlock the door when he heard footsteps running. The victim said he was then struck on the right top side of his head with an unknown object, according to the police report.