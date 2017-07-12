Lawton police identify man found dead outside home

Police have identified a man found dead in Lawton on Monday as 46-year-old Anthony Johnson.

Police are continuing to investigate the death as a homicide, but it has not been confirmed as a homicide, according to Sgt. Timothy Jenkins, public information officer for the Lawton Police Department.

Jenkins said results from the state medical examiner were expected to be released this week, and those results will reveal whether Anthony's death was caused by homicide, suicide or another circumstance. A spokesman for the medical examiner's office said results were still pending Wednesday.

Officers found Johnson dead around 11 a.m. Monday outside a vacant home in the 1500 block of Southwest Douglas Avenue, Jenkins said.

Criminal Investigation Division detectives processed the scene throughout Monday, and police interviewed a witness at the police station.