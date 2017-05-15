Lawton Police Department carries torch for olympians

Members of the Lawton Police Department were still carrying a torch Monday and it wasn't figurative.

That torch was literal Monday as members of the Lawton Police Department ran from the police headquarters all the way to Southeast 45th Street and Lee Boulevard, carrying a torch signifying involvement of law enforcement in the Special Olympics of Oklahoma.

Special Olympics and the torch are both near to the heart of Detective Tonya Criger. She was this year's organizer for the event, which started in Lawton this year instead of in Hollis, as it usually does.

"I have run in the Law Enforcement Torch Run for seven years, but I've been involved in Special Olympics for 14 years in Southwest Oklahoma," she said. "Special Olympics is a cause I really enjoy assisting. The athletes give 110 percent every time they compete and genuinely enjoy it."

"We usually transfer the torch from folks in Hollis," Criger said. "This year there are nine of us running with the torch through Lawton. At 45th and Lee, 12 members of the Run Lawton group will take the torch and run it to the Lawton-Duncan Y, for a total of 23 miles."