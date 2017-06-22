Lawton newest 'Purple Heart City'

Mount Scott Chapter 602 of the Military Order of the Purple Heart achieved its quest of unveiling a new monument in Elmer Thomas Park on Wednesday. The monument designates Lawton as Oklahoma's fifth Purple Heart City.

The monument can be found on the north side of the walking trail, east of the Korean War Memorial and due north of the Korean War Veterans Association Chapter 319 pergola.

The first of two guest speakers was James White, a 91-year-old Duncan resident who earned his Purple Heart while fighting in the World War II Battle of Okinawa. He was then a rifleman with the 6th Marine Division.

"I'm going to talk about the Purple Heart, how it came to be and what it takes to get one," White said. "And I was asked to include some personal experiences. On a cold day in January of 1946, I was standing in a field in a line of Marines on the outskirts of Tsingtao, China."

A Marine brigadier general pinned Purple Heart Medals on every single Marine in that line, and he had something to say to each one. Most often, his remark was, "You can be proud of this. It's Uncle Sam's oldest."

The Purple Heart traces back to the Badge of Military Merit created by Gen. George Washington in 1782. Though the original badge was made of cloth, not metal, one has survived. It was awarded to Sgt. Elijah Churchill of the 2nd Regiment of the Light Dragoons. The badge was in the shape of a heart and purple in color, with a fringe of silver around it. In the middle of a wreath was the word, "Merit."

The badge was not awarded after the American Revolution. However, in 1932 the Purple Heart Medal was approved. The first recipient was Army Chief of Staff Gen. Douglas MacArthur for wounds received in World War I. Washington's profile appears on the purple enamel heart on its face, and the obverse side bears the words, "For military merit." The Washington family crest is on top of the heart.

"The Purple Heart is awarded to every member of the armed forces who is wounded or killed in action against an enemy of the United States. Next of kin are given the medal for those who were killed in action," White said.

Frontline units are usually accompanied by medical personnel. The Army has combat medics, while the Navy and the Marine Corps have medical corpsmen. These have no say in who gets a Purple Heart; it takes a medical officer to make that decision. The wound must be serious enough that it needs treatment by a medical officer, and it must have been caused by an enemy of the United States, White said.

Not all wounds justify the Purple Heart, said White, citing the case of a friend in Duncan who was shot by a Russian soldier while he was serving in Germany in 1979. He did not get a Purple Heart because the U.S. was not at war with the Soviet Union.

"My first two wounds didn't justify a Purple Heart," White said.

On his 70th day in Okinawa, his lower legs were hit by a rifle bullet. The next day he was pushed over the side of the hospital ship Relief, and it took him to an Army hospital on Saipan. There were more Marines there than soldiers, and one day they were ordered to "lay at attention" while a group of soldiers were presented their Purple Hearts.

He returned to the 6th Marine Division's George Company after almost three months in the hospital. The war was over, and his records had been sent back to Marine Corps Headquarters in Washington, D.C.