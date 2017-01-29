Lawton native with one arm, child of Depression share bond

Born with one arm, Matt Kelly was destined to have a different kind of a life, one that would demand that he work harder than most kids, that would confront him with harsh realities but that would also make him into a man full of compassion and caring for others.

It was fortunate that Kelly was destined, too, to have Glyn Taylor as a friend. In fact, Taylor has been a part of Kelly's life almost from the very day he was born in Lawton 33 years ago. Now Taylor, 87, is Kelly's oldest friend.

Born in rural Mississipi, the 10th of his family's 11 children on the eve of the Great Depression, Taylor himself was destined to have not such an easy time as a child. His dad farmed cotton and half a dozen other crops on 700 acres, and though the Taylors never went hungry, they ate mostly what they grew themselves and their work was back-breaking and nearly never ending. Taylor remembers sharing a bedroom with five brothers, the six of them packed into three beds. By the time he was 8 or 9 years old, he said, "when I got big enough to hold a plow handle," he was in the fields.

"Everything was done behind mules or horses back then," he said.

Three of Taylor's older brothers eventually left home to fight in World War II. After the war, another brother joined the Army, and soon, when he turned 18, Glyn Taylor followed suit.