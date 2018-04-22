Lawton Mobile Meals delivers meals to homebound

There is a program in Lawton that has been around since 1972 and which helps people who are homebound receive a hot meal at lunchtime.

Lawton Mobile Meals is headed by Belinda Anderson.

"I have been director for four years," Anderson said. "People sometimes ask how we are funded. We are funded by the City of Lawton and by private donations."

The program currently has 50 recipients and 66 drivers. The drivers deliver a meal 5 days a week and on holidays, St. John Missionary Baptist Church delivers meals.

"On Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Years, St. John delivers the meal for us," Anderson said. "We appreciate all of our drivers and our volunteers. We have three volunteers sponsored by Searchlight and Quality Enterprises who help people with developmental disabilities."

The cost of the meals is $70 per month and clients can pay with cash, cash, or money order.

"Some of our recipients can't pay the $70, so they give what they can," Anderson said. "Sodexo, which is at Cameron University, prepares the meals which consist of an entree, two vegetables, a carton of milk, two slices of wheat bread, and a dessert."